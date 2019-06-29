Poor state of Diego roads

THE EDITOR: The Diego Martin Corporation needs to put their house in order and make sure that the roads in Diego Martin and Petit Valley are always well maintained. To do this you have to keep filling the potholes and pave wherever is necessary. Crystal Stream Road between the Diego Martin Highway and Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley is in desperate need of repairs and paving. Morne Coco Road between Crystal Stream Road and Phillip Charles Road also needs repairing and paving. If you call the corporation office about these roads, they will tell you that the Ministry of Works is responsible for the main roads but it is the responsibility of the corporation to follow up and make sure that these roads are taken care of because in the long run it reflects on the corporation. The same goes for the Port of Spain Corporation where you have a very busy street like Mucurapo Road. This road has been dug up recently in different areas and has not been repaired or repaved. There is a habit that workers will come and throw some dirt and gravel in the spot that was dug up and hopefully within a week or two they would return and pave the area. Better must be done and should be done by the people who are in charge of these departments.

GERARD DUVAL

,

Petit Valley