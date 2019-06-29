N Touch
Sunday 30 June 2019
Letters to the Editor

Parkade elevator down

THE EDITOR: Unfortunately I have to park my car at least once a month at the Parkade facility, corner of Edward and Queen Streets in Port of Spain.

I say unfortunately not because I don’t appreciate having the Parkade but because for the last few years only one of the two elevators has been working and the staircases are dirty. I was there recently, parked on the sixth floor and wanted to use a washroom. There was a sign saying please use the washroom on the fourth floor. When I entered the washroom it was absolutely filthy. I cannot understand why Udecott, which is in charge of that building, cannot have the elevators working and keep the staircases and toilets clean for the public’s use. It is totally disrespectful and shows bad faith in its customers.

I am sure I am not the only person to complain about the elevators, staircases and washrooms. I hope Udecott sees to it that things are put in order as soon as possible.

GERARD DUVAL

via e-mail

