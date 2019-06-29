Island Finance donates $10,000 to Makeisha

Makeisha Simon, 21, left, receives a cheque from Island Finance’s assistant vice-president Rehana Khan at its Princes Town branch on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY REHANA HOSEIN

Inspired by the determination of 21-year-old Makeisha Simon to become a doctor, Island Finance has donated $10,000 towards her education expenses.

Country manager, Gladston Cuffie, and assistant vice-president Rehana Khan presented the cheque on Friday to the elated Simon and her mother Nekisha at its Princes Town branch.

Khan told Sunday Newsday: “We are delighted to support this worthy cause and we wish Makeisha all the best in her studies. We are confident that she will make our country proud in the future.”

Simon has been accepted by the University of the West Indies to study medicine but could not afford the tuition and living expenses. The former student of St Stephen’s College began selling nuts and channa on the streets with her mother to raise money for her studies.

Khan said as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility activities, the company decided to help. Island Finance is committed, she said, to contributing to the development of the people of TT in whatever way it can.

Khan said: “This is a continuation of the commitment of Island Finance to the youths of TT. We invested $50,000 in scholarships to first-year UWI students in 2017 and over $100,000 in providing sporting equipment 10 primary schools in the last three years.”

Simon lives at Borde Narve in Princes Town. She said since her plight was highlighted help in pouring in and she is closer to achieving her goal.

Housing Development Corporation Newman chairman George was one of the well-wishers who responded to her plea for help.

The Rotary Club of Princes Town was also expected to give her a cash donation during its handing over ceremony last night at the auditorium of the National Energy Skills Centre, Ste Madeleine.

Simon said: “We thank Island Finance and everyone who supports us. God bless you all. The students and staff of St Stephen’s College also raised funds. Gopaul Lands Hardware also pledged to donate a laptop and we thank them in advance. We are grateful for the public’s response because we never expected all of this.”

Simon and her mother spent yesterday selling nuts and channa on High Street in Princes Town.

People can donate to Simon through her Republic Bank account: 940 036 449 301. They can also donate through her SFCCU Credit Union account: 03006045 or passbook number S01852.

Her phone number is 356-3465.