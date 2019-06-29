Govt, Opposition can do better on debate

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley makes a point to the Opposition, led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar during a debate earlier this year. FILE PHOTO

AMERICAN Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) president Patricia Ghany on Friday criticised the Government and the Opposition for the national uproar caused when the Miscellaneous Provisions (Tax Amnesty, Pensions, Freedom of Information, National Insurance, Central Bank and Non-Profit Organisations) Bill, 2019 was brought to Parliament.

The bill was eventually passed with amendments in the House of Representatives on June 18. Those amendments included the removal of the controversial clause seven to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). The clause sought to extend the period within which a public authority is required to inform an applicant of its decision in relation to a request for information. The bill was assented to by the President on June 25.

At Amcham's annual general meeting at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's, Ghany lamented there has not been a sustained effort by the People's National Movement and the United National Congress towards more bi-partisanship in Parliament. "The uproar over the amendment to the FOIA was unnecessary." Ghany said the modernisation of TT cannot happen in "the current hyper-politicised environment." She opined that if the Government consulted beforehand "they would have been congratulated for making the process of attaining public information simpler." Reiterating that "both parties can do a better job", Ghany said, "What should have been something good became almost toxic."

She reiterated Amcham's call for proclamation and operationalisation of public procurement legislation by August. Ghany said this legislation will play a key role in combating white collar crime, tax evasion, money laundering and financing of illicit activity. She maintained Amcham's call for the operationalisation of a revenue authority that is "insulated from political interference". Ghany said the tax net should be widened so the burden does not "inordinately fall on salaried workers and easy-to-target compliant companies."

She said Amcham recommends the implementation of a "single national identifier for the state to identify and interact with citizens." Ghany said this will streamline government services and processes and provide an additional tool to root out corruption. She also said Amcham continues its work in vulnerable communities to help deal with the effects of violent crime.