Dominican is Starbucks TT barista champion

Starbucks Barista Competition: Munroe Road Starbucks employee, Abegail Boodram, serves competition judge and Starbucks Washington DC district manager Jose Castro, her final competition drink. The event was held at Starbucks Trincity Plaza. Also in photo is 2018 Barista Champion and judge, Bradley Gras.

DOMINICAN Hermia "Herms" Antoine brewed her way to top barista status after sealing the second Starbucks Barista Championship, hosted recently at Starbucks' Trincity Mall branch, sealing herself a place at the Latin American Regional Barista Championship in Costa Rica in August.

After winning last month's store-level competition, Antoine went a step further by beating the best baristas from each of the other local Starbucks stores.

The competition was held in two parts. The baristas were given 15 minutes to deliver a macadamia cocoa frappuccino, cold foam cold brew, caramel macchiato, and any other beverage. They were then required to prepare a pour-over coffee with the coffee bean of their choice.

They were judged by Bradley Gras, who won last year's local championship and the visiting district manager from Starbucks in Washington, DC, Jose Castro.

Tianna "Amber" Winchester of the Gulf City branch finished runner-up, and Tamia "Tim Tam" Thompson of the Trincity Plaza branch placed third.

The champion barista said she was introduced to coffee as a young girl through her father, and eventually developed a taste for French roast.

Antoine said becoming Starbucks' champion barista was an unknown dream until she began working at the first branch in MovieTowne, Port of Spain, one-and-a-half years ago.

"My self-confidence, self-discipline and coffee knowledge have been boosted," she said, adding that the job, which requires flair and special customer interaction, has seen her outgrow a fear of public speaking.

"I have gained a wonderful family through my Starbucks partners and they have shown how invested they are in my continuous growth as a person and a barista. I foresee the continuous growth of my customer service connectivity, as well as my coffee knowledge," said Antoine.

The other contestants were Amanda "Sunflower" Richardson (Maraval branch), Ayoke "Yoki Bear" Cummings (Endeavour), Brandon "Smiley" Ogeer (South Park), Tyrell "Jomo" Small (Trincity Mall) and Abegail "Abby" Boodram (Munroe Road).