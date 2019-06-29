N Touch
Sunday 30 June 2019
Letters to the Editor

Disgusting Grande bus

THE EDITOR: I decided to visit someone in the hospital and I decided to take the PTSC bus from Port of Spain to Sangre Grande. It was the worst. The bus was supposed to arrive at 3 pm but no bus came. Instead the bus arrived at 4 pm. The young man who was driving the PTSC bus was the worst. He had a phone playing music obscenities and vulgar slang and language. Mind you there were kids and elderly passengers on the bus, and to top it, he was driving crazy on the road. It’s a service being offered but if this is what you have to go through, I will take a taxi.

HAZEL TENIA
,
Mayaro

