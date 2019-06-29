Dillon: Over $1b in housing partnerships

From left: Minister of Housing and Urban Development Edmund Dillon, executive chairman of NH International Emile Elias, St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh, HDC CEO Robert Green and HDC chairman Newman George have a chat in the living room of an apartment in Building A at Mahogany Court, Mt Hope, on Friday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

HOUSING Minister Edmund Dillon said there was over $1 billion in public-private partnership (PPP) housing projects in TT right now.

He made the disclosure at the handover ceremony of Tower A of the Mahogany Court housing project in Mt Hope yesterday. Mahogany Court is the Government's first PPP housing project, involving the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and NH International Caribbean Ltd (NHIC).

He said Mahogany Court would yield 600 units for mortgage payments over the next two years.

In addition to that project, Dillon said there were similar projects in Cunupia, Corinth, Fyzabad and Trestrail, and a total of nine private-sector entities were involved. Dillon said work on all those projects was proceeding well, and even if Government were to build 6,000 units annually on its own, it would not be able to meet the demands of the 180,000 applicants on the HDC's waiting list.

Dillon also said efforts were being made to attract more private-sector companies to become involved in the housing projects and he had spoken with Finance Minister Colm Imbert about that. The projects involve either Government providing the land and the private sector doing the design, build, finance (DBF) aspect, or the private sector handling the entire package.

St Joseph MP Terrence Deyalsingh described the handover of Tower A as "a gift to St Joseph," saying he was happy to learn the tower was earthquake-resistant and the best procurement practices were used in its construction.

Mahogany Court's construction began last April. The value of the contract is $192,040,409.20. Out of 23,700 applicants who said they wanted to live in the San Juan/Laventille or Tunapuna/Piarco regions, the HDC said 350 applicants had been shortlisted and pre-qualified for units in the project.

Deyalsingh said Government provides living spaces for low- and middle-income families through those kinds of initiatives. But he added, it was up to them to turn the spaces into homes.

NHIC chairman Emile Elias said when the company submitted its proposal for this project, its price was $100 million lower than the second bidder.

Elias said NHIC tried to create a cost-efficient, high quality project and was building on a foundation of integrity and innovation.

Elias predicted a third tower would be constructed at the site by December. There are currently two. He was optimistic that more families would be able to get units at Mahogany Court for Christmas.