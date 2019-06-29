Defiance of CCJ rulings undermines the court

THE EDITOR: Reference is made to the news story headed “Stalemate at CCJ” (Newsday June 25). The Caribbean Court of Justice faces serious challenges in issuing consequential orders and enforcing them. There is defiance.

After ruling on June 18 that the Guyana government had fallen on December 21, the court directed the parties to meet and reach a consensus on orders for the court to issue. The parties could not even meet much less discuss and reach any consensus on a way forward. Now the court has to issue its own orders after asking the parties to make written submission on a way forward.

As the highest court of Guyana, while the CCJ is empowered to effect judicial orders, the problem is it has no instruments or any infrastructure to enforce these orders. And the authority in Guyana is defiant, undermining the legitimacy of the court .

The remit of the court is to interpret the laws (constitution) and hand down rulings. It is for the government to enforce the laws through its police power. The government continues to behave like nothing happened in the court, proceeding with business as usual, including announcing that it is preparing a budget. The government should have resigned months ago.

While it stated that it respects the court’s rulings, the government dismissed the rulings and defied them, with some ministers saying the CCJ cannot instruct the Guyana government to carry out orders.

The court ruled that the chairman, James Patterson, of the elections commission (Gecom) was improperly appointed. Yet he continued to chair meetings and make decisions at Gecom. It took the chairman, a retired judge, a week to resign from his position after the court’s ruling, and he only did so after the CCJ was informed on June 24 that Patterson had not demitted office.

The court instructed the opposing parties to meet and try to reach a consensus on consequential orders for the appointment of a new Gecom chair and a date for elections and to advise the court of their agreement on June 24.

The Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, informed the country that he was available and willing to meet with government representatives on a consensus as instructed by the CCJ. His lawyers also indicated they were willing to meet to reach a consensus.

President David Granger wrote Jagdeo inviting him for a discussion on the issues at a date after the 24th. Thus, there was no way for a consensus agreement by the time the court convened on June 24. Douglas Mendez, the opposition lawyer, penned a proposal for an order and sent it to the government lawyer on June 21 but got not response.

Jagdeo has responded to Granger’s request to meet, stating he is available any time on a daily basis to meet the President to appoint a new Gecom chair that finds favour with the President.

The Guyana constitution mandates that the President selects a chair from a list of nominees chosen by the Opposition Leader. The constitution also states that elections be held within 90 days of passage of a no-confidence motion. The court has advised the opposing sides to submit written proposals for consequential orders by July 1 and will issue orders on July 12.

Both sides are at loggerheads on timelines. The government wants to delay elections for another nine months. The opposition wants the court to abide with the constitution. Many feel the court should mandate that a Gecom chair be appointed within a week of July 12 and elections held within three months of June 18.

The court should not allow its power and authority to be undermined. And it should seek direct supervision of its orders with enforceable timelines.

DR VISHNU BISRAM via e-mail