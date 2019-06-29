CPL bats for women's cricket Russell eyes exhibition games for 2019 season

Caribbean Premier League (CPL) COO Pete Russell wants women's exhibition games during 2019 CPL season.

CHIEF Operating Officer (COO) of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Pete Russell said he wants to give women's cricketers in the region more opportunities. Speaking to Newsday yesterday at the Hyatt in Port of Spain, Russell said these opportunities could come via exhibition matches during the 2019 CPL season, which bowls off September 4.

"Even this year (it could start). We are still looking at trying to get one game if we can, it is not easy because of scheduling etcetera. Even if I could play one or two games around the finals down here...just to get everybody into it and understand that the opportunity is there, so that is what we are trying to do."

Russell's statement will come as a huge relief to the region's women cricketers who have clamoured for a CPL for women. The West Indies T20 women's team were crowned world champions in 2016 but most of the squad still lack international experience. At the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, the team started the tournament with much promise but was unceremoniously dumped out in the semifinals.

After a comprehensive defeat to eventual champions Australia, batter Britney Cooper said the team could have been more competitive if they played as much T20 matches as their opponents from Australia, England and India.

"We need people in the CPL or corporate sponsors to back us and give us that push. We can't do it all by ourselves. We need more. We need a mini-CPL," Cooper said in a Newsday report last year.

Apart from a few star players like Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews who compete in T20 franchise leagues globally, the majority of West Indies cricketers' resumes pale in comparison to their international counterparts.

The West Indies women recently had a tough time in England, losing the three-match T20 series 1-0 after two matches were washed out. Prior to that, West Indies lost the three-match ODI series 3-0.

Russell believes more playing time will translate to better results for the regional side.

"If you look at what's happening in England at the minute with the West Indies women's team, they are struggling just because they are not getting the opportunities that some of these other players get. The onus is on us to come up with a solution for it. In the short term it is not necessarily going to be a full blown league, but we need to find a way or structure where women can play in or around our league."

Efforts have been made by local stakeholders to push women's T20 cricket in Trinidad, as the Courts T20 Grand Slam has been held over the past two years. The four-team tournament is played over a week and a half.