Commissioner’s Cup kicks off tomorrow

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, centre, at the launch of the Commissioner’s Cup, earlier this year. Also in the photo are assistant Commissioner of Police, community relations, Patsy Joseph, from left, technical director of Football Factory Terry Fenwick, former TT footballer Kenwyne Jones and TT Football Association general secretary Camara David.

THE Commissioner's Cup will kick off with matches in both Trinidad and Tobago, at 3.30 pm, tomorrow.

Carapo Police Youth Club (PYC) will play Oropune PYC at the Carapo Recreation Grounds at 3.30 pm, while Signal Hill PYC will tackle Plymouth PYC at the same time at the Signal Hill Recreation Grounds, Tobago. There will be four matches at 4 pm with Pinto PYC taking on Brazil PYC at Mickey Trotman Recreation in Arima, Goodwood PYC will face Roxborough PYC at Goodwood Recreation in Tobago, Mt St George PYC will tackle Scarborough at Dusty Park Recreation in Tobago and Whim PYC will battle Bethel PYC at Mt Grace Recreation Grounds, Tobago.

At the launch of the football tournament in March, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said he wants the Commissioner’s Cup to discover new football talent in this country.

The tournament’s mission is also to develop camaraderie among communities throughout TT.

The Commissioner’s Cup will be an Under-17 age group tournament taking place during the school holidays and is expected to feature 46 police youth clubs.