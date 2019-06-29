Claxton Bay man dies in car crash

AN early morning accident has claimed the life of a Claxton Bay resident today. Police identified the victim as Anthony "Tony" Francois, an employee of the South-West Regional Health Authority.

Police said he was Francois, 57, was driving his Nissan car on Macaulay Road in Claxton Bay shortly before 5 am when they believe he lost control of it. He was the lone occupant in the car which flipped and crashed into barriers. A police report said on impact, Francois was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The father of five lived at Forres Park in Claxton Bay.

No one else was injured and St Margaret’s police are investigating.