Amcham wants migrant policy

In this June 15. 2019 file photo Venezuelans wait to register for a one-year amnesty to work at Port Mall, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago.

THE American Chamber of Commerce(Amcham) is calling for a comprehensive national migration policy and strategy policy. Re-elected Amcham president Patricia Ghany issued this call at Amcham's annual general meeting at the Hilton Trinidad, St Ann's last Friday. Ghany said Amcham welcomed Government's move to allow "temporary residence and work permits to Venezuelan migrants."

She said while this is "a good thing", it could not be an isolated policy. Ghany said population planning is key to TT's long term growth and stability. She reiterated concerns about the national insurance system being underfunded. Ghany also underscored the importance of US-TT economic relations. Over 40 per cent of all TT exports go to the US. Ghany observed that overall trade between TT and the US now stands at US$5.8 billion. In contrast, Ghany said trade between TT and China was US$73 million.

She said this was less than 15 per cent of US-TT trade in goods alone. She added that TT taking advantage of its bilateral relationship with US "is one way we can do better." Noting the presence of US companies in TT such as Citi and Nu Iron, Ghany was optimistic, this country could attract more US investment. Ansa McAl executive chairman Norman Sabga said Venezuelan migrants could help boost TT's economy.

Sabga said studies have shown the benefits of migrants to a country's economy could be seen within five years of their arrival. He added that all countries face choices with migrants. Sabga disclosed that 216 companies in the Fortune 500 were "founded by immigrants and their children." Sabga welcomed the latest Moody's report which held Government’s credit ratings stable. In a statement on Wednesday, Moody's upheld TT’s Ba1 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings and maintained a stable outlook.

But Sabga said TT continues to face challenges in achieving sustainable economic growth. He said the country needs a long term national vision which is "actionable now" and not limited either to five year election cycles or short term political vision. In a changing economic environment in which TT is neither amongst the elephants nor the mice, Sabga said this country must stop "sugar coating the bitter reality" that it faces.

Sabga said the Ansa McAl Group has been taking efforts to expand its brand, by becoming more competitive and making key decisions in external markets. While Government must provide an enabling environment, Sabga said the business community must be proactive in strengthening the economy.