Agri-land leases for 20,000 need more work

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharath, left, presents farmer Anderson Salzano with his land lease during a ceremony at the ministry in Charlieville last Wednesday. Photo: Vashti Singh

An estimated 20,000 people require action on their agricultural state land leases, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat disclosed on Friday.

He was responding to a question in the House from Chaguanas East MP Fazal Karim who asked, given that farmers on state lands cannot access any of Agriculture Ministry’s services due to the non-issuance of renewal licences, what is the expected date by which farmers on state lands can expect renewal licences.

The minister said across various administrations there has been a significant backlog of applications for standard agriculture lease renewals, for the grant of new leases on the basis of regularisation of occupation and cultivation upon state lands and hundreds of applications for the grant of leases for the purpose of cultivating state land.

“The present Government has made the regularisation of state land tenure issues a priority for the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries. Across the country, applicants who have waited up to 60 years have been receiving their approvals under this PNM Government. The rate of issuance of state land leases for agriculture has increased exponentially under this Government compared to previous years.”

He explained, however, each application requires various types of work including site inspections, surveys or re-surveys, probate and letters of administration processes, internal family and beneficiary consents, statutory declarations and other administrative and legal processes.

“In that context it is impossible to say with certainty or even estimate the expected date by which farmers on state lands can expect renewals. It is an ongoing process with applications being approved by Cabinet weekly.”

Oropouche East MP Vidia Gayadeen-Gopeesingh asked if the minister was aware the Commissioner of State Lands currently had 400 applications on her desk. Rambharat said he was thankful for the information. He reported on Thursday 45 applications had been approved by Cabinet and he will ensure the 400 will be brought to Cabinet this week.