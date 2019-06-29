Advice for post-SEA teachers

THE EDITOR: This letter is for the teachers of children who did not get their SEA examination first choice.

While still excited about changing schools and making new friends, some children will honestly understand that secondary school will pose challenges. The genuine late starters with normal intelligence will eventually catch on to the curriculum.

Being able to cram and memorise answers do not turn everybody into Einstein. Extra lessons go a long way into fooling some parents that their little darlings are genius material.

But I am digressing. Teachers have to be on the lookout for the mischief makers who get bored and become disruptive. Both boys and girls, improperly supervised, have the talent to turn into class bullies.

What did TTUTA teach you to do apart from marching and asking for higher salaries? All teachers received equal training so every teacher should recognise students who need remedial attention.

Let me make it quite clear, children have not upped the prices of food in the groceries. All citizens have to grapple with the high cost of living. If your work might seem more challenging, your commitment to educating children remains the same. If you are dissatisfied with your lot in teaching, why are you in teaching at all? You cannot turn a blind eye.

Any principal worth his/her salt can pinpoint teachers who are as problematic as dealing with disruptive children. There are some teachers who need extra lessons in patience and kindness. There are some who teach because they are just there for the money and the long weeks of vacation.

Children are not born bad. Somewhere along the way a bad adult had something to do with the madness playing out with some teenagers, regardless of type of school, prestige or not. It is not only bad parenting. Bad teaching must be included in the equation when counting heads needing help to post-graduate perfection and leading worthwhile adult lives.

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin