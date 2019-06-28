Weekes: Patriotism not about Carnival, good lime

Paula-Mae Weekes

PRESIDENT Paula-Mae Weekes, speaking to over 1,000 young students, has said being patriotic, counter to what people think, is not about playing Carnival or being able to differentiate a goat roti from a chicken one. Nor is it about being able to enjoy a lime.

Weekes said true patriotism is found in having a sense of responsibility to your community and country.

She was speaking yesterday at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA), where the WE Day event was taking place.

The WE Day event was sponsored by RBC Royal Bank and was aimed at celebrating young people who are committed to making a difference. The event also hopes to create a desire within young people to go after social change and create a better world.

She said the two greatest issues facing TT are climate change and bullying, and that it is up to the young people to make the difference.

Achieving good is a doable task, she said, but “taking a stance on matters that can be difficult, controversial and even thankless requires both courage and commitment.”

Over 1,000 students from over 300 schools were present for the event, which was free for students and educators across the country.