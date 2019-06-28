Teachers to blame for poor results

THE EDITOR: Early childhood school teachers are to be/should be heavily blamed for poor SEA results. Even taking difficult home situations or negligent parents into the equation, who knows first and best that a child cannot read or write properly? Early school teachers.

Why are children still being allowed to sit this SEA Examination when teachers are fully aware of reading and writing problems?

Why are primary school teachers being allowed to get away with poor teaching? Each teacher has five years to fix the problem. Is TTUTA the problem? Why are teachers accepting salaries when they have children who cannot read and write?

By the age of eight it should be obvious that both teacher and pupil may need help. Is it dyslexia? Is it poor eyesight? Is it extra slow mental development? Is the teacher competent?

The private and denominational schools have good results because each aspect of teaching is heavily monitored. Each teacher in every school, private or government facility, should meet a basic standard of competence.

Do some teachers really care one way or the other once they are being paid?

LYNETTE JOSEPH, Diego Martin