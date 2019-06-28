Sprangalang hospitalised

Comedian and radio talk show host Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall has been hospitalised after having seizures at about 11 pm on Thursday night.

The well-known entertainer is at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. Newsday was told tests are being done to figure out what caused the seizures and doctors are working to get Hall back on his feet.

Newsday was also told his brother, playwright Tony Hall, is on his way to Trinidad to be at his brother’s side.

The 71-year-old Sprangalang is known for his observational comedy and satire.

Hall is one of the leading figures in comedy and entertainment in TT. He has hosted many national events such as comedy shows and calypso tents. He has been a major cultural figure from 1976 to today. As part of his onstage persona, Hall is regularly be seen with a face towel over his shoulder.

In 2007 he featured in the Frances-Anne Solomon feature film A Winter Tale.

More recently, he appeared in Kes the Band’s official music video for its 2018 hit, Hello.