Shot pundit out of Sando ICU

PUNDIT Anil Jaimungal, the spiritual leader who was shot in front of his family’s home at Santa Flora last week Tuesday, is out of the intensive care unit.

Police said the 37-year-old Jaimungal had been transferred to another ward of the San Fernando general hospital under police and security guard.

Since investigators received information about an alleged plot to kill Jaimungal in his hospital bed, hours after he was admitted, security had been beefed up.

Up to press time Jaimungal, who lives at Oilfield Road, was in a stable condition.

Residents said people from different areas visit Jaimungal seeking religious advice and other spiritual-related services.

At about 11.45 am, Jaimungal was at home speaking with his 58-year-old mother when he got a phone call, a report said. The mother reported to police that her son was giving directions to their home.

A few minutes later, a Nissan B14 pulled up in front of the house and Jaimungal walked outside to meet a man who got out of the car.

The unknown man, who was dressed in dark-coloured clothing, shot the pundit.

Jaimungal fell to the ground and the shooter, who police believed pretended to be a client, stood over him.

The man continued shooting before running out of the yard, getting back into the car and driving away

Neighbours heard Jaimungal’s mother’s screams and contacted South Western Division police.

The unconscious Jaimungal was taken to the hospital and had emergency surgery.

On Tuesday evening, Southern Division police swooped down at the hospital after receiving a report that the gunman was there to “finish the job.”

They searched the hospital and grounds but did not find the shooter.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.

Sgt Sobie of the Santa Flora station is heading the investigation.