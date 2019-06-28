Sebastian is top SEA student in Tobago
INFORMATION from the Education Ministry has indicated that the top SEA student in Tobago is Sebastian Rampersad of Buccoo Government Primary who passed for Bishop High.
Daniella Taylor from Bethesda Government and Achilles Melville of Signal Hill Government Primary are the second and third top SEA students in Tobago respectively. All three passed for Bishop High.
Sebastian Rampersad, from the Buccoo Government Primary School, is the 2019 top Tobago SEA Student. Rampersad placed 18th Nationally @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/c8DazVtpwD— Kinnesha George-Harry (@Kinnesha_George) June 28, 2019
