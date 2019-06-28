N Touch
Sebastian is top SEA student in Tobago

TOP IN TOBAGO: Sebastian Rampersad is congratulated by THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles after it was announced that the Buccoo Govt Primary School student topped the sister isle in the 2019 SEA exam results. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THA CHIEF SECRETARY
INFORMATION from the Education Ministry has indicated that the top SEA student in Tobago is Sebastian Rampersad of Buccoo Government Primary who passed for Bishop High.

Daniella Taylor from Bethesda Government and Achilles Melville of Signal Hill Government Primary are the second and third top SEA students in Tobago respectively. All three passed for Bishop High.

