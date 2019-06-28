SEA results day

Siri Vadlamudi from Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary School is the first place student for 2019. She will be heading to Naparima Girls in September. Photo: Lincoln Holder

The SEA second place winner a student of the TML Primary School in San Fernando is 11-year- old Megan Ramoutar. pic.twitter.com/TbKVWZ0ZIu — Stacy (@sstacy_22) June 28, 2019





Sebastian Rampersad, from the Buccoo Government Primary School, is the 2019 top Tobago SEA Stu­dent. Rampersad placed 18th Nationally @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/c8DazVtpwD — Kinnesha George-Harry (@Kinnesha_George) June 28, 2019

First place student in SEA Tobago from Buccoo Government.@Newsday_TT — corey connelly (@coreyconnelly6) June 28, 2019

Scenes at the Point Fortin ASJA Primary School after SEA results were distributed. @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/PYdkwH0095 — Narissa Fraser (@rhopico) June 28, 2019

An elated Point Fortin ASJA Primary School student discusses SEA results with @Newsday_TT. Omarion, 12, will be heading to the San Fernando Government Secondary School (Modsec) in September. pic.twitter.com/joOfdYBR1j — Narissa Fraser (@rhopico) June 28, 2019