Ramdeen’s lawyer complains of prejudicial statements by ministers

File photo: Gerald Ramdeen, Opposition Senator, alongside his attorney Wayne Sturge, arrive at the POS Magistrate Court, during the appearance of Anand Ramlogan, former attorney general and Gerald Ramdeen, Opposition Senator, to answer three counts of conspiracy to corruptly distribute legal fees, charged by members of the Anti Corruption Investigation Bureau, Port of Spain Magistrates' Court, POS. Monday, May 6, 2019. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

ATTORNEYS for former UNC senator Gerald Ramdeen are concerned about statements made by government officials, in particular the Attorney General and the Minister of National Security, about his client’s case.

Attorney Mario Merritt raised the concerns when Ramdeen and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan reappeared before the Chief Magistrate in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court this morning on charges relating to an alleged conspiracy to financially reward themselves with fees from legal briefs from the State.

Merritt told Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle he had a concern and asked for the Director of Public Prosecutions to put out a statement warning government officials against making prejudicial comments on the matter before the court.

Asked for particulars, Merritt singled out AG Faris Al-Rawi and National Security Minister Stuart Young, who he said made comments that ought not to have been made.

He did not say exactly what those statements were, but DPP Roger Gaspard,SC, advised him to put his concerns in writing and give particulars of the exact public utterances made by the two men.

Merritt assured he will do so.

Ramlogan and Ramdeen will return to court on September 27, when trial dates will be set.

Both men are charged with conspiring with Jamaica-born Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson to misbehave in public office, conspiring to engage in money laundering and conspiring to bribe on various dates between October 1, 2010 to September 9, 2015.

Ramlogan is on $1.2 million bail and Ramdeen is on $1.5 million.

Nelson has pleaded guilty to three similar charges and is expected to be sentenced in January.