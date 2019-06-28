Police raid Tacarigua WASA compound

File photo.

Police raided the Tacarigua WASA compound in an apparent search for illegal substances or weapons this morning.

Photos and videos of the raid were circulating on social media moments after it took place. Following the information, Newsday confirmed that a police raid did take place at around 10 am this morning.

The findings of the raid remain unknown as yet.

A WASA official told Newsday WASA is waiting for a police report to see what, if any, illegal items were found.

Newsday contacted the Tunapuna police station but police were unwilling to comment.