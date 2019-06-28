M12 Football Revolution cop two titles

The Boys 5 and Under/Girls 7 and Under teams with their medals after the tournament.

M12 FOOTBALL Revolution was the top performing team when the 22nd San Fernando Future Football Stars Festival took place at Skinner Park in San Fernando, on June 15.

In the Boys 7 and Under/Girls 9 and Under category, M12 won the crown ahead of second placed San Fernando Sports Academy and Jaric Titans and Tiny Mites tied for third place.

M12 were also the strongest team in the boys 11 and Under/girls 13 and Under, claiming the title ahead of Cox Football Academy. FC Santa Rosa and Laventille United tied for third place. Tiny Mites (Boys 5 and Under/Girls 7 and Under), East Mucurapo (Boys 9 and Under/Girls 11 and Under), Cox Football Academy (Boys 13 and Under/Girls 15 and Under) and Adrenaline Football Academy (Boys 16 and Under) won titles also.

A total of 57 teams participated in the tournament featuring 600 players.

RESULTS

Boys 5 and Under/Girls 7 and Under

Tiny Mites

San Fernando Sports Academy

Waterloo Institute

Boys 7 and Under/Girls 9 and Under

M12 Football Revolution

San Fernando Sports Academy

Jaric Titans/Tiny Mites

Boys 9 and Under/Girls 11 and Under

East Mucurapo

Cox Coaching School

M12/Black Panthers

Boys 11 and Under/Girls 13 and Under

M12 Football Revolution

Cox Football Academy

FC Santa Rosa/Laventile United

Boys 13 and Under/Girls 15 and Under

Cox Football Academy

Princes Town Soccer Academy

M12/Tiny Mites

Boys 16 and Under

Adrenaline Football Academy

Marabella Family Crisis

Santa Rosa/M12