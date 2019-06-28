M12 Football Revolution cop two titles
M12 FOOTBALL Revolution was the top performing team when the 22nd San Fernando Future Football Stars Festival took place at Skinner Park in San Fernando, on June 15.
In the Boys 7 and Under/Girls 9 and Under category, M12 won the crown ahead of second placed San Fernando Sports Academy and Jaric Titans and Tiny Mites tied for third place.
M12 were also the strongest team in the boys 11 and Under/girls 13 and Under, claiming the title ahead of Cox Football Academy. FC Santa Rosa and Laventille United tied for third place. Tiny Mites (Boys 5 and Under/Girls 7 and Under), East Mucurapo (Boys 9 and Under/Girls 11 and Under), Cox Football Academy (Boys 13 and Under/Girls 15 and Under) and Adrenaline Football Academy (Boys 16 and Under) won titles also.
A total of 57 teams participated in the tournament featuring 600 players.
RESULTS
Boys 5 and Under/Girls 7 and Under
Tiny Mites
San Fernando Sports Academy
Waterloo Institute
Boys 7 and Under/Girls 9 and Under
M12 Football Revolution
San Fernando Sports Academy
Jaric Titans/Tiny Mites
Boys 9 and Under/Girls 11 and Under
East Mucurapo
Cox Coaching School
M12/Black Panthers
Boys 11 and Under/Girls 13 and Under
M12 Football Revolution
Cox Football Academy
FC Santa Rosa/Laventile United
Boys 13 and Under/Girls 15 and Under
Cox Football Academy
Princes Town Soccer Academy
M12/Tiny Mites
Boys 16 and Under
Adrenaline Football Academy
Marabella Family Crisis
Santa Rosa/M12
