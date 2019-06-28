Hosein : Funding biggest challenge for municipal corporations

Kazim Hosein

LOCAL Government Minister Kazim Hosein said the access to funding is one of the biggest challenge facing municipal corporations.

He was piloting The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill 2019 in the House Wednesday.

He said the bill has 11 clauses and seeks to amend the Municipal Corporations Act and eight other pieces of legislation. He explained the amendments seeks to revolutionise the current system and is centred on ten pillars: security of funding, executive authority, new responsibilities, local contractors, more effective municipal policing, development control, infrastructure works, disaster management, involvement in civil society and regional development plans

"One of the greatest challenges facing municipal corporations has been timely access to funding to allow for effective and efficient delivery of services."

He said recently the ability of municipal corporations to respond to the needs of burgesses has been constrained by lack of funding, reduced subventions and the repeal of part (b) of the Act which means that LG bodies could no longer collect and retain property tax in their municipality. He said clause 3 allow corporations to collect and retain taxes on residential properties within municipality and placed in the corporation fund.

"This means that when citizens pay their residential property taxes these monies will remain in the municipality to be used for development project within the said community."

Over the past year a number of regional corporations, including Princes Town and Mayaro/Rio Claro, have complained about a lack of funding to service their burgesses.