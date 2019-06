Grenadian dies in accident

GRENADIAN Bernard Flemming was killed on Thursday night when he was knocked down while trying to cross Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Police said Flemming was on the eastbound lanes around 9.45pm when he was hit by a Mitsubishi Lancer. He died on the spot. The driver of the car stopped and stayed on the scene until police arrived.

Cpl Jack of the Port of Spain CID is making inquiries.