Garcia: Parents, children keep calm 18,000 get SEA results today

Anthony Garcia

AS over 18,000 primary school students receive their Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination results today, Education Minister Anthony Garcia has urged parents to be supportive and keep calm.

He offered the advice in a media release yesterday. Garcia cautioned parents: “Your response to your child’s results will dictate your child’s self-esteem and the way they view their results.

“If the child feels as though they have disappointed their parents, that feeling can transcend the results and be transferred into the attitude the child carries into their new school. “The SEA is a placement examination and will not dictate how a child will perform in the next five years. A seed once, once nurtured, can bloom and thrive in some of the toughest environments. The nurturing at this time, is the support of parents.”

Today parents should be able to collect results from 9 am at their children’s primary schools after principals collect their school’s packages at the Education District Offices.

This year sought legal advice on whether the results should be published or not in response to concern from parents and the National Parent Teachers Association that it could negatively impact students. Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Sat Maharaj, however, was in favour of the results being published for reasons of transparency. At a news conference Garcia said the results would be published but the requests of parents who have written to the ministry to have their children’s names withheld will be honoured.