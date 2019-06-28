FORGIVE DADDY Children beg court not to jail man for assault

SPARE THE ROD: This whip comprising three strips of electrical wire secured to each other with tape, was used by a man to beat his three children. The three forgave him in court yesterday. PHOTO BY AZARD ALI

THROUGH tears, three teenage children told a magistrate yesterday that despite his beating them with three pieces of electrical cable taped together to make a thick “whip,” they want a “father figure” in their lives.

So, even though they were badly beaten in 2017 with the three-foot-long cable on their heads, shoulders and feet, the children, now 19, 18 and 16, told senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the San Fernando magistrates’ court they have forgiven their father.

The children needed treatment at the San Fernando General Hospital for the wounds inflicted on them at their home in Picton Settlement, Diamond Village, near San Fernando.

But yesterday, one of the children testifying before magistrate Connor, said in the witness box, “Time heals old wounds. I need a father figure in my life.”

The father was charged with wilful assault on his three children on April 21, after their mother took them to the San Fernando Police Station to report the beatings.

The allegation was that the father began quarrelling with them, two boys and a girl, and slapped one of them, then choked another child.

WPC Natalie Ransome took a report from each child, one of whom said he was beaten on the head. The three were then beaten with the electrical cable. Ransome took the children to the hospital.

The report said one of the children was squeezed so hard around the neck that his airway was temporarily blocked. Ransome took a report from the children’s mother, then investigated, arrested the father and charged him with wilful assault, an offence which carries a maximum fine of a mere $400 or three months in jail.

The case was adjourned several times until it was fixed for trial yesterday. Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan first called the 19-year-old son to testify after Connor told the father to sit in the dock.

In the witness box, the son said he did not wish to continue with the case. Asked why, he said, “I do not wish to proceed further. Old wounds heal...that’s my dad, anyway. I need a father figure in my life. I forgive him.”

WPC Ransome waited outside the courtroom, holding the electrical cable. The 17-year-old daughter was called next. Questioned by Seedan, she said, “He’s my father and I forgive him. I want to drop the charge. I need my dad in our house.”

The prosecutor asked her if anyone had made any threats to her and she answered, “No. Too long now we have been needing a father.” The 16-year-old son echoed, “I want to drop the charge. I need my father in my house. I forgive him.”

Their mother, who was also called to testify, also told Connor that her children needed a father figure. Seedan said that as a result of the children’s testimony, he could not proceed with the case. Connor told the father the charge against him was dismissed.