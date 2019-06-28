Belmont SEA student: Stay focused

Precious Evelyn of Melville Memorial Girls A.C. Primary School is overwhelmed by her emotions after learning she passed for her first choice school of Bishop Anstey High school and had to be consoled by her mother Abiola Jules on Friday. Photo: Vidya Thurab

Precious Evelyn, 13, of Melville Memorial Girls' Primary School, Belmont, could not wait to run into her mother’s arms to shout out, “Mom, I passed for Bishop Anstey High School.”

This was one of the many emotional outbursts today as students and parents embraced each other in joy and sorrow outside primary schools.

There were also some students who were not pleased with their placements, but were consoled by their parents’ words of encouragement.

Speaking with Newsday, Evelyn urged those who are preparing to write the exam in 2020 to stay focused.

“I feel so ecstatic. It was a long and hard journey, but I succeeded, and I know this is only the beginning. This is my first choice, and if I can do it, others can. They just have to stay focused.

“Don’t study that you are missing out on what is taking place on the outside. Stay focused in all your studies and do your work. This is the only way you would be able to reach your goals.”