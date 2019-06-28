Alliance edge Maloney in Tyro Windball

ALLIANCE edged Maloney by five runs, on June 9, in the Monteco Creations-sponsored Tyro Sports Club 45-and-over Windball cricket competition, at Bourg Mulatresse, San Juan.

Batting first, Alliance posted a score of 104 runs for three wickets with Wendell Jackman scoring 31, Rodney Stowe 19, Bertram James 13 and Harry Rampersad 11 not out.

In reply, Maloney were restricted to 99/9, despite 14 from Anthony Reece and 11 from Marlon Oliver. Bertram Percival took three wickets for 19 runs for Alliance, while Stowe grabbed 2/16.

A pair of matches were contested on June 5.

In the first game of the double-header, United Progressors whipped Jaggan United by eight wickets.

Jaggan United tallied 55/9 with Richard Morang claiming 3/5. Michael Bayne was the leading scorer for Jaggan United with 10.

Ganase Ramharrack scored 20 and Imtiaz Ali 14 not out as United Progressors replied with 60/2. Emmanuel James got both wickets for Jaggan United, at the cost of 12 runs.

Xmen earned a narrow five-run win over Club House in the latter fixture.

Alex Fredericks struck 33 as Xmen posted a score of 71/7. Darin Chunisingh (2/4), Roger Khan (2/10) and Marvin Wellington (2/16) were the main wicket-takers for Club House

In their response, Club House were only able to muster 66/5, despite an unbeaten 33 from Vince Marshall.