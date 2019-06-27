Young people TT’s greatest asset Jennings-Smith at CCC graduation:

Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Glenda Jennings-Smith, centre, poses with students of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) during their graduation which at the Torenia Hall, Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on Wednesday, PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

“POSITIVE change to eradicate negative actions” chanted Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) graduates along with Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of National Security Glenda Jennings-Smith at the CCC's graduation ceremony at the Tonia Hall, Centre of Excellence, Macoya yesterday.

The CCC aims to empower socially marginalised youth between the ages of 16-25 by providing them with skills in various sectors. The 1901st cycle comprised of 773 graduates, who engaged in six months of training in their chosen fields and received their certificates of graduation at the event.

Giving the feature address on behalf of National Security Minister Stuart Young, Jennings-Smith said, “We have in our vision 2030, a plan for young people in this country, we recognise the value of our human resource and we recognise the young people of TT as our greatest asset.”

Jennings-Smith also commended the graduates on their honesty, integrity and love for their country and said Government would continue to support the youth by extending the CCC programme for another two years.

Jenninings-Smith recognised the efforts made by Government to improve the crime situation and encouraged graduates to be exemplary law-abiding citizens as they worked to empower and improve themselves.

Also speaking at the event, acting Chief of the Defense Force Capt Douglas Archer said, “Never let the challenge of societal imbalance deter you.”

Archer said he hoped graduates would face challenges head on as the moved into the world of work.