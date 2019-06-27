Young: Opposition making ‘mischief’ over Russian tanker

National Security Minister Stuart Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young has accused the Opposition of trying to make “mischief” and attack the sovereignty of this country in its questioning about a Russian tanker in TT waters.

He was responding to a question in the House yesterday from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal on why naval clearance and approval were given to a Russian Navy tanker named Kama to enter and berth in TT territorial waters.

He said the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Georgetown, Guyana, asked TT authorities for approval for the Russian mid-size tanker to enter the port of Port of Spain to replenish the vessel’s stock and to rest its personnel.

“TT routinely receives requests from other countries to traverse its territorial waters or to dock at the port for various reasons. The request of the Russian Embassy is, therefore, not unusual.”

Young said TT frequently receives requests from countries such as the US, Canada and Colombia for various reasons for their vessels to dock in the port of Port of Spain.

“And this administration has no issue in granting such requests.”

Moonilal asked whether the development could compromise Government’s stated position of neutrality regarding the global positioning on the conflict and crisis in Venezuela.

Young replied: “It is somewhat disheartening to come here every week, sometimes on multiple days of the week, and to hear the Opposition attack the sovereignty of TT and to continue with their mischief.

“It in absolutely no way compromises TT’s protected international and global positioning and one of mutual respect that I am sure (it) continues to maintain with the vast majority, if not all of the countries in the world, despite the continued attempts by those on the other side to paint TT in the most negative light. It is continued mischief on their part.”

Moonilal asked if Young was aware that Kama was a support vessel for higher-level naval warships and equipment.

Young replied as Minister of National Security non-objection was granted.

He also reported yesterday as minister and as acting Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs that it had been indicated to the US that a naval vessel the US wished to dock in September was more than welcome to dock at the port in La Brea and provide hospital services.