Vieira: V’zuelans open Latin America to TT

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira

INDEPENDENT Senator Anthony Vieira said it is not only right but also smart to embrace Venezuelan migrants, whose new skills can help TT access new opportunities in the Spanish-speaking Caribbean such as Cuba, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

He spoke in the debate on an Opposition motion to undo the measures in the recent Venezuelan migrant registration in the Senate on Tuesday night.

He said Trinidad is closer to Venezuela than it is to Tobago, and TT and Venezuela share a long history.

“Two hundred years ago, in the Venezuelan War of Independence, Trinidadians known as the Immortal 45 played a pivotal role. They actually tipped the balance of power.”

Vieira said whether Venezuela was now a dictatorship, narco-state, or just incompetent and corrupt regime, life there was a nightmare for many who have fled to TT.

“The people are living a nightmare, almost apocalyptic in terms. We cannot abdicate our humanitarian responsibilities towards them.”

Vieira mulled what would happen if TT were devastated by an earthquake, driving citizens to seek sanctuary elsewhere.

“Would we like to be treated as how we have seen some of those Venezuelans treated? We need to treat people with compassion, caring, not punishment, not oppression, not exploitation. People are fleeing because of deteriorating conditions. They are gripped by horror, fear and despair.”

He said the Venezuelan influx has brought out the best and worst traits us as a people. “And I was shamed. I was humiliated and embarrassed when I heard how people were being treated.”

He hailed those such as Roman Catholic and Islamic groups which had fed, bathed, clothed and hosted the Venezuelans.

“We have to give these people a chance. That is our duty. And it is not, ‘Aw,, or ‘Poor us, we are getting nothing for it,’"

He said studies show migration brings economic benefits.

“Do not take counsel of your fears and from naysayers. Let us not be xenophobic.”

He said Venezuelan migrants are not a threat but an asset for TT, bringing new skills, entrepreneurship, knowledge and technology.

Vieira said the real Caribbean lies beyond the English-speaking Caribbean.

“The Caribbean is Spanish: Cuba, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia, Panama. By having these Venezuelans integrate into our society, we may very well be deepening the chance for integration with the wider Caribbean. It can open doors, language skills.

“Helping the Venezuelans is not only morally right, but it may actually be the smart thing to do.”

While he hoped for a peaceful solution to Venezuela’s crisis, he said meanwhile we must provide for the people finding themselves on TT's shores.

“And so, for that reason, I support the Government's decision to provide refuge to those who are fleeing hardship, uncertainty, fear and despair.”