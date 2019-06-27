Veteran musician gets keys to PoS

Ralph Davies

LOCAL music pioneer Ralph Davies was given the keys to the city on Wednesday night at the Port of Spain Corporation's annual civic reception and award ceremony at City Hall.

Davies, 91, was among several people and businesses given awards in the fields of culture, humanitarianism education and business.

Born in 1928, Davies started off playing piano at school concerts at 15. He went on to host a radio programme called Sunday Serenade and was a musician onthe popular local TV show Scouting for Talent.

He also accompanied singing groups like the American Crooners and the Platters and entertained Nat King Cole and his wife.

Davies played an important role in the music careers of music legends like Machel Montano and Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, and was awarded the Hummingbird Silver medal.

Among the others receiving awards were rapso group 3canal, Massy Credit Union, East Port of Spain business pioneer Michael Hackett and prospective Princeton University student Jafar Howe.

Even Kerron “Sunny Bling” Sealey, a former Woodbrook Secondary student and the host of the event, had to step forward on the school’s behalf to accept an award. It was a surprise to the host, who announced the award and mentioned that he went to the school, but when no one came up and Sealey

asked who was supposed to accept the award, the councillors present said the honour would go to him.

“Surprise!” said councillor Abina Hartley, who co-hosted the award segment with Sealey.

The host was seemingly brought to tears as he received the reward for his alma mater, but after getting it was confused as to what to do next.

“Seriously, what do I do with this?” Sealey asked.

“Give it to the school,” Hartley advised.