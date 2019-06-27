TT swimmers head to CCCAN

MOST of the TT swim team will leave this morning to compete at the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) Championships, in Barbados.

The pool team will leave today and return on Wednesday. The pool team swimmers will compete in the 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and 18 and Over categories. Competition will begin with the 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle and 200m mixed freestyle relay events, tomorrow.

The open water team would leave Trinidad on Monday and return on July 6 featuring athletes in the 12-13, 14-17 and 18 and Over age groups. The team officials are Edmund Pouchet (technical advisor), Brian Wickham (head coach), Sharntelle Mc Clean (assistant coach), Lilas Solomon-Stuart (chaperone) and Keith Matamoro (chaperone).

TT TEAM

SWIMMING

11-12 Girls

Amelia Rajack, Amari Ash, Joy Blackett, Shauna Nelson, Lyla Browne

11-12 Boys

Giovanni Rivas, Zachary Anthony

13-14 Girls

Gabrielle Vickles, Zoe Anthony, Arielle Dickson, Naomi Walters, Caitlyn Look Fong, Kiara Goodridge

13-14 Boys

Zarek Wilson, Nikoli Blackman, Kadon Williams, Marquise Nelson, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Kyle West, Riquelio Joseph, Aaron Stuart

15-17 Girls

Deshor Edwards, De Nicha Lewis, Jada Chatoor, Vrisnelit Faure, Briana Bocage, Gabriela Donahue, Jahmia Harley, Gabriela Acosta

15-17 Boys

Gabriel Bynoe, Aqeel Joseph, Malik Nelson, Luke Gillette, William Reyes, Dante Williams, Jae-Hwa Lee Wing, Jordon Mc Millan

18 & Over Girls

Cherelle Thompson, Ornella Walker, Ileana Bocage

18 & Over Boys

Cadell Lyons, Jeron Thompson, Mark Anthony Beckles, Graham Chatoor, Obadyah Ince, Christian Awah, Josiah Parag, Keegan Ford

OPEN WATER

12-13 Girls

Amelia Rajack

12-13 Boys

Zachary Anthony, Dante Pichery

14-17 Girls

Gabriela Acosta, Zoe Anthony, Dominique Nurse-Allen, Jada Chatoor

14-17 Boys

Nikoli Blackman, Josiah Changar, Marquise Nelson, Malik Nelson

18 and Over Girls

Sabrina David

18 and Over Boys

Gabriel Bynoe, Brandon Coombs, Josiah Parag