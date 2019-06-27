TT swimmers head to CCCAN
MOST of the TT swim team will leave this morning to compete at the 2019 Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) Championships, in Barbados.
The pool team will leave today and return on Wednesday. The pool team swimmers will compete in the 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and 18 and Over categories. Competition will begin with the 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle and 200m mixed freestyle relay events, tomorrow.
The open water team would leave Trinidad on Monday and return on July 6 featuring athletes in the 12-13, 14-17 and 18 and Over age groups. The team officials are Edmund Pouchet (technical advisor), Brian Wickham (head coach), Sharntelle Mc Clean (assistant coach), Lilas Solomon-Stuart (chaperone) and Keith Matamoro (chaperone).
TT TEAM
SWIMMING
11-12 Girls
Amelia Rajack, Amari Ash, Joy Blackett, Shauna Nelson, Lyla Browne
11-12 Boys
Giovanni Rivas, Zachary Anthony
13-14 Girls
Gabrielle Vickles, Zoe Anthony, Arielle Dickson, Naomi Walters, Caitlyn Look Fong, Kiara Goodridge
13-14 Boys
Zarek Wilson, Nikoli Blackman, Kadon Williams, Marquise Nelson, Johann-Matthew Matamoro, Kyle West, Riquelio Joseph, Aaron Stuart
15-17 Girls
Deshor Edwards, De Nicha Lewis, Jada Chatoor, Vrisnelit Faure, Briana Bocage, Gabriela Donahue, Jahmia Harley, Gabriela Acosta
15-17 Boys
Gabriel Bynoe, Aqeel Joseph, Malik Nelson, Luke Gillette, William Reyes, Dante Williams, Jae-Hwa Lee Wing, Jordon Mc Millan
18 & Over Girls
Cherelle Thompson, Ornella Walker, Ileana Bocage
18 & Over Boys
Cadell Lyons, Jeron Thompson, Mark Anthony Beckles, Graham Chatoor, Obadyah Ince, Christian Awah, Josiah Parag, Keegan Ford
OPEN WATER
12-13 Girls
Amelia Rajack
12-13 Boys
Zachary Anthony, Dante Pichery
14-17 Girls
Gabriela Acosta, Zoe Anthony, Dominique Nurse-Allen, Jada Chatoor
14-17 Boys
Nikoli Blackman, Josiah Changar, Marquise Nelson, Malik Nelson
18 and Over Girls
Sabrina David
18 and Over Boys
Gabriel Bynoe, Brandon Coombs, Josiah Parag
