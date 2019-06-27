Time for general election

THE EDITOR: Thank goodness that some citizens see the need for a new political party. What is really needed immediately is an early general election to get rid of the PNM and its confused and useless politicians before the plug is pulled and the nation ends up under murky waters.

Citizens cannot continue to live in fear with so much galloping crime, growing unemployment and poverty, and a government doing absolutely nothing to try to ease the escalating problems here.

GA MARQUES via e-mail