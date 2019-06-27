Time for games of 30 and 50 overs
THE EDITOR: The limited overs cricket World Cup tournament is being viewed by billions of fans around the world. This convinces me that there is a ready-made market for World Cup tournaments of 30 overs and 40 overs.
It is a straightforward logical conclusion after the tremendous success of the Twenty20 and One-Day Internationals (50 overs) tournaments. Twenty overs difference in each World Cup match is a significant amount in limited overs cricket. Each version of the limited overs World Cup tournament can be held once every four years.
In addition, all cricket-loving/playing nations should contemplate having 35-over games.
Change is inevitable, change is compulsory and positive change also engenders growth and progress.
Cricket lovely cricket will be the winner.
NEVILLE ALLEYNE, Curepe
