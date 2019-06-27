SOS cools Valencia Heat in East Zone Basketball

Michael Jerome of Prisons easily dribbles past Terrance Williams of Lawrence Park Lions, in the men’s divsion of the East Zone Basketball Championships, at Maloney Indoor Facilty, on Sunday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

THE third round in the men’s division of the East Zone Basketball Commission 2019 Championships, continued with a top of the table clash between two unbeaten teams, Stories of Success Basketball Academy (SOS) and Valencia Heat at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena, on Sunday.

Ahkeel “Smally” Boyd kept SOS afloat in the first half, scoring 11 of his game high 27 points as both teams traded baskets in the first period ending the quarter 24-24.

It was a long night for the SOS defence as they tried to keep up with former Spain-based centre, Duane Virgil, who was dominant in the paint getting the young SOS team in foul trouble. Virgil was on top of his game as he scored six of his seven free throws during the second quarter, however the experienced Valencia team still trailed by six going into the second half, with the score 51-45.

The third quarter proved to be a defensive battle between both teams as Valencia outscored SOS 17-16, the lowest scoring quarter in the game. When the Heat’s main guard, Marlon Young fouled out of the game it was up to Stephan Davis and Wayne Richards to step up to the plate, both finishing with 17 points each. Despite Richards hitting two back-to-back shots from behind the three-point line in the final quarter to keep the Heat alive, it was not enough as SOS packed the paint to limit Virgil’s play and forced five turnovers that led to easy transition buckets. The game ended 90-81 in favour of the young SOS team.

In the third game of the day, Prisons toppled Lawrence Park Lions 106-34 as Mikhail Williams continued his fine form, notching a game high 34 points. Centre Michael Jerome was dominant as he helped the Prisons outfit with 18 points. The first game on Sunday saw Sangre Grande Young Stars stealing a two-point win over New Age Lions 32-30 in the Under-15 division with Darweh Libert top scoring with 10 points for the Grande-based youth team.

In the second game, Maloney Pacers Basketball Club and Youth Development Programme crushed SOS in their Under-15 fixture 68-22. SOS had no answer for the Maloney-based team coached by former women’s national coach Christopher Jackson Charles. Aaron Patrick notched a game high 15 points for the Maloney team and Tyrell Edwards chipped in with 10 points for the losers.

Upcoming Fixtures (At Maloney Indoor Sport Arena)

Tomorrow

6.30 pm - Run N Gun vs Valencia Heat (Master’s)

8.00 pm - Maloney Old School v Sangre Grande All Stars (Master’s)

Saturday

3.30 pm - Maloney Pacers v Sangre Grande Young Stars (Under-20)

5.00 pm - High Voltage v Lawrence Park Lions (Men’s)

6.30 pm - O’Meara Knights v Valencia Heat (Men’s)

8.00 pm - TT Prisons v Macoya Basketball Club (Men’s)

Sunday

3.00 pm - Success Village Pythons v Hoop Nation Academy (Under-20)

4.30 pm - Maloney Pacers v TTAG/TTCG (Men’s)

6.00 pm - USC Hummers v Success Village Pythons (Men’s)

7.30 pm - Stories Of Success v Maloney Old School (Men’s)