Sea Hunter wins Well Services King Fish crown

Rishi Ramnath from Team Reel Tackle, right, receives his award for Best Male Angler from Marylin Sheppard, vice-president of TT Game Fishing Association, following the recently-staged 13th annual Well Services Group of Companies Kingfish Tournament at the TT Yacht Club.

SEA Hunter and its crew, captained by Robert Hadad were crowned team champions, while Reel Tackle’s Rishi Ramnath was awarded best overall angler at the 13th annual Well Services Group of Company King Fish Tournament, hosted recently at the TT Yacht Club.

The team Sea Hunter’s anglers closed with a total of 194.1 points for a convincing win over runners-up Reel Tackle and its captain Michael de Freitas, who ended on 171.1 points. Let It Fly, led by Peter Reid, finished third with 76.15 points. Sea Hunter’s Alexander Hadad picked up the best junior angler award, while the prize for best female angler was awarded to Sie Moy Peter on Hot Foot.

The heaviest fish to reach the scales was a 26.7 lb kingfish, captured by Team Century’s Troy Correira.

The other top catches included an 18.4 lb cavali (Stephan Sinanan/Let it Fly), a 10.6 lb tuna (Sean Abed/A Fun Day) a 16.65lb wahoo (Scott Moses/A Fun Day), and a 20.4lb dolphin (Dario Constantine/Sea Hunter).

In total, some 715 lbs of kingfish, 100lbs of cavali, 33 lbs of dolphin, 16 lbs of wahoo, and ten pounds of bonito, totalling 875 lbs, were weighed. As is customary, the days’ catch was donated to four charities: the Christ Child Convalescent Home, St Dominic’s Home, Lady Hochoy Home and Lady of the Wayside.