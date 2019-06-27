Prince pro bout postponed Mexican opponent injures hand

Professional boxers, from left to right, Yuray Cisnero, Prince-Lee Isidore and Joel McRae.

TT boxing star Prince-Lee Isidore will have to wait at least another month for his highly-anticipated professional bout against his Mexican opponent Emmanuel Herrera, after the latter delayed Saturday’s scheduled contest because of a hand injury.

“We were awaiting the report on whether he can still compete, but after some discussions it was decided to postpone the event,” said the bout’s local promoter Bharrath Ramoutar.

The event, organisers say, will take place within four to six weeks. All tickets already purchased will remain valid for the newly advertised date.

Ramoutar said his opposite number, Matthew Collins–a promoter for Lion Stone Entertainment of Las Vegas, Nevada–was made aware of the situation by Herrera’s camp last week.

“Herrera must be given the time for his arm to heal and recover so that he is at 100 per cent for the bout,” Ramoutar added.

While Isidore expressed his disappointment with the delay, he said he prefers a fully-fit opponent to avoid the latter having any excuse for a loss.

“The fans deserve to see the best of both boxers, and it won’t make any sense for him to fight while nursing an injury,” Isidore said.

“These things do happen and well you just have to roll with the punches.”

Light heavyweights Joel “Matador” McRae and Nigel “Cow” Edwards, who were scheduled to fight in the undercard, were also dismayed at the delay. Edwards in particular has been eager to avenge his recent loss against McRae in a six-round contest–a result he has heavily disputed.

“I am disappointed that I have to wait an additional month or so to put this to rest. That matador will be limping out of ring with wounds,” Edwards declared.

When the fight card is held the organisers will have an additional trophy to distribute, as Carlton Adams will donate a trophy in memory of his brother Ancil “Baba” Adams, a former boxer.

Ancil died in 2003 after an illness.