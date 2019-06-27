Pos Corporation worker shot dead: No CCTV available

Stock photo source: Pexels.com

Police are investigating the killing of an employee of the Port of Spain City Corporation, who was shot while buying a sandwich at the corner of Quarry and Observatory Streets, east Port of Spain, this morning.

Police said David Parag, 31, of Gilkes Street, St James, finished ordering a sandwich from a vendor at about 7 am when a man who he knew approached him with a gun in hand.

Parag saw him and tried to run away but was shot eight times, after which the killer walked away.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police. Police from the Besson Street station, Inter Agency Task Force, Charford Court base and Homicide Region 1.

Newsday understands a CCTV camera within range of the shooting is not working and did not record any footage of the incident.