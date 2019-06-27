Picture that shames US

THE EDITOR: The horrifying pictures of the bodies of Oscar Alberto Martinez and his infant daughter in the muddy waters of the Rio Grande belittle great America in its failure to resolve the migrant crisis. Shame on the US.

People migrate because of conditions in their home countries and the US as a powerful country should tackle the root cause of the migrant crisis.

The deteriorating economic and political situation in Zimbabwe will also force people to cross the Limpopo River, known for its ferocious crocodiles, into South Africa and the world will see the same heartbreaking pictures of migrants’ dead bodies.

The UK and other powerful nations should condemn US President Donald Trump and Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa for failing to manage a country with rich, abundant natural resources.

TAPIWA MUSKWE, London, UK