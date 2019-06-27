Penal widow sues contractor over husband’s death

A WOMAN has sued a contractor for the 2015 death of her husband during a road-paving exercise. Radica Singh, of Penal, is seeking close to $1 million in damages for the death of Harridath Deolat Singh.

In a lawsuit filed in the High Court, San Fernando, against DJ Construction Ltd, Radica Singh said that on May 5, 2015, Singh was operating a barber-green road-surfacing vehicle along Jewel Drive, Palmiste, near San Fernando.

She said the vehicle suddenly rolled backwards and her husband fell. It rolled over him and he was pinned beneath it.

In her lawsuit, filed by attorney Lennox Sanguinette, instructed by attorney Stephen Boodram, the widow went on to say the barber-green machine stopped after it hit a tree a short distance away.

Workers and firemen freed Singh from below the asphalt spreader but he was pronounced dead at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Radica Singh is contending that the construction company failed to ensure the vehicle was in good working condition, especially the braking system. The grounds on which she is seeking monetary compensation arise from her dependence on her husband for financial support for her and their son.