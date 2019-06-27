Moonilal says sorry Debate goes forward on Privileges report

A defiant Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal speaks during debate in Parliament yesterday. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PARLIAMENT

A DIVIDED House of Representatives yesterday said Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal must say sorry for alleged remarks “Snake has lead for you” made to Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister in the Attorney General’s Office, but Moonilal had pre-empted this by apologising an hour earlier.

Earlier, the High Court disallowed Moonilal’s injunction to stop the House debating a Privileges Committee report critical of him.

In the House, Moonilal argued his point, but then apologised to Hinds.

“At no time did I intend my language was to threaten his life, limb and locks. If ever anything I said made him feel that, I unreservedly apologise.”

He recalled knowing Hinds 18 years and even helping to house his constituents, although alluding Hinds had called him a liar for which he had never sought an apology. Moonilal said beyond an apology, the matter had constitutional implications. Moonilal said maybe his words were a timely alert about Snake, but Hinds replied it could mean Moonilal spoke to Snake. Moonilal said he only knew a snake in a children's game.

The House voted by 21 votes “for” and 12 votes “against” to pass a motion to adopt the report with an amendment to order Moonilal to apologise next sitting. The amendment by San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell called for Moonilal to apologise to Hinds and to the House whose “rules, conventions and dignity” Mitchell said were undermined by the alleged remarks.

Moonilal said it was a sad to be centre of attention ahead of much-needed local government reform, pre-empted by the privileges motion.

“I want to begin with an apology,” Moonilal said, stirring anticipation.

“I want to apologise to the thousands who can’t get work. I want to apologise to those who lost their jobs because of this Government. I want to apologise to those who lost their social service assistance.”

Reined in by the Speaker, Moonilal quipped, “That will be the end of my apology for today.”

He defended his legal action by saying former prime minister Patrick Manning as past opposition leader had once taken the committee to court, while Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley as opposition leader in 2013 had ducked the committee until all witnesses were heard and the police probe was done.

Young later said lawyers told Rowley to avoid the committee while the E-mailgate probe was “live” so as not to incriminate himself.

Lamenting the “dark days” when a past People’s Partnership regime had voted to remove Rowley from House on privileges matters, Young stormed, “Shame on them!” Young also lamented Manning’s suspension without pay, ultimately awarded, but a deprivation which Moonilal had not suffered.

He hit Princes Town MP Barry Padarath Young for being “high decibel and annoying” in defending Moonilal earlier. Citing Moonilal’s earlier claims of leaks from the Hansard Unit, Young vowed to protect parliamentary staff.

Young tried to link Moonilal to the Beetham Gardens character, Snake, who had splashed Hinds during a walkabout and a man, Quincy, whom he alleged had made a video complaining the UNC had paid activist Kia Hosein, who recently led an anti-migrant protest, more than them.

“The whole video is complaining about Kia getting $200,000 from them (UNC). The same Kia and the complaint by their former supporters is the money they paid Kia and others to go and protest around the country.

“This same Quincy was saying you used to give us a little money but you give Kia $250,000.”

Marlene Mc Donald shot, “Send them down Sea Lots. I waiting for them.”