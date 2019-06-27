Molino ends goal drought as TT, Guyana draw

TT midfielder Jomal Williams reacts after missing a shot on goal during the first half of yesterday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup match against Guyana in Kansas City, Kansas. (AP PHOTO)

This match of the cellar-placed teams in the group was contested at the Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, United States.

The result meant that Guyana finished third in the group with one point, the same as TT but with a superior goal difference (minus six compared to TT’s minus eight).

Neil Danns, a 36-year-old English-born midfielder, put Guyana ahead in the 54th minute.

Making a move on the left, Danns moved past Guyanese-born TT defender Aubrey David and unleashed a right-footed shot which flew past goalkeeper Adrian Foncette, via the uprights, and into the back of the net.

But Molino, who was controversially omitted from the starting line-up in Saturday’s 6-0 trouncing by the United States, levelled the scores with 10 minutes remaining.

Molino received a ball from deep by Levi Garcia, got around goalie Quillan Roberts, and slotted home a left-footed shot, despite a valiant attempt from defender Terence Vancooten.

This was TT’s first goal since September 6, 2018, when they defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-0 – the last victory thus far for the Dennis Lawrence-coached outfit.

During the post-game interview, Molino said, “I think we should have (gotten) more from the game. We need to go back to the drawing board and keep working, keep the mentality and keep positive, no matter what happens. But we’re getting the chances.”

Molino, who plays for Minnesota United in the Major League Soccer (MLS), noted, “I’ll go back to my club, recuperate a bit and reflect on a lot of things. This tournament is going to make me stronger.

“We had a tough tournament and we need to build from here (onwards).”

TT made six changes to the team that was hammered by the US.

Molino, Foncette, Shahdon Winchester, Mekeil Williams, Carlyle Mitchell and Jomal Williams started, in place of captain Khaleem Hyland, Marvin Phillip, Nathan Lewis, Cordell Cato, Neveal Hackshaw and Alvin Jones.

TT lost their opening Group D game, by a 2-0 margin, against Panama last Tuesday.