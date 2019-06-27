Mixed views on THA budget proposal

TOBAGO stakeholders have expressed mixed views on the 2019/2020 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) $4.7 billion budget.

The presentation was made on Monday by Finance and the Economy Secretary Joel Jack.

Speaking to Newsday, Kaye Trotman, president of the Unique Tobago Bed and Breakfast and Self-catering Association said although she believes the allocation to the tourism sector isn’t enough, the real concern about the budget will be the amount central government approves for Tobago’s allocation.

“This particular budget is just a wish list. There is no way they are going to get that amount of money they asked for. We know we are going to get a little over $2 billion. We will just see how that is distributed.”

Trotman said Tobago must search for ways to invest in sectors that will significantly generate revenue, since Tobago does not receive enough funds to push economic growth.

“The money we ask for from the Government just goes into recurrent expenditure. We are not in a position to grow economically because the money is just going into recurrent things whether it’s the public service or maintaining roads, and those things don’t generate money.

“If we don’t get money in cash, we don’t get access or the wherewithal to go find money to put into investment projects that can yield income.”

Referring to the failed proposed Sandals Resort project, Trotman said if the agreement between Government and the hotel chain wasn’t withdrawn, it would have had a chain effect on Tobago to trigger the economic push the island is longing for.

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association president Chris James said he was pleased tourism was made a priority for another year in the THA budget. He said he appreciates the THA’s decision to see tourism as a major economic driver for the island and he looks forwards to seeing improvement in the new fiscal year.

“We noted that the Tobago Tourism Agency (TTA) was given $120 million and a further $88 million for the Tobago tourism road map.”

He said the association is eager to see the response from the public using the new Jean de la Valette fast ferry and he also anticipates an increase in domestic arrivals to the island.

Dedan Daniel, president of the Tobago Agriculture Society said he was pleased with the allocation for the sector, even though the society received half of the $3 million it requested for upgrade projects.

This year $294.2 million was allocated to the Division of Agriculture and Food Production.

Daniel, who was elected president in January, said his focus in 2019/2020 is to move the sector’s contribution from one per cent to four per cent of the island GDP.

“Food security on the island remains in a very poor state where we only produce 20 per cent of the food we consume. We want to move to a position where we can feed ourselves.”

He said proper investment and an established strategy is needed to allow Tobago to produce on a larger scale.