Missing teen girls found in La Horquetta

A 29-year-old Tunapuna man was arrested by the La Horquetta CID when he was found at a house with two teenage girls, one of whom reportedly escaped from the St Jude's Home for Girls in Port of Spain earlier this year.

Police said they were on an anti-crime exercise between 8 pm to 2 am yesterday when they went to a house at George Goddard Lane, Phase One, La Horquetta, where they found the girls, both 16.

The man, who is from Lashley Street, was found sitting in a Toyota Corolla outside the house.

The three were taken to the La Horquetta Police Station pending further inquiries.