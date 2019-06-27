Man killed in Arima

Police are investigating the murder of a man who was shot while sitting in his car in the parking lot of a grocery shop in Arima last night.

Police said Keron Anderson Pereira, of Mt St Benedict was sitting in his Nissan Tiida in the parking lot at O'Meara Road, Arima, at around 9.45 when a green Mitsubishi Lancer approached his car.

Three men came from the car and shot Pereira multiple times and drove away.

Pereira died at the scene.

Police were called in and a pistol with a magazine was found in the passenger seat of Pereira's car.