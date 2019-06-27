Leave Candy out your talk Brother of slain mom slams politicians

Jason Carmona gives the eulogy at the funeral of his sister Candy Ann Mc Intyre who was murdered last week in Santa Cruz. The Funeral was held at the St John the Baptist RC Church in San Juan, on Wednesday. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The brother of murdered San Juan woman Candy Ann McIntyre has said while he was heartened by the turnout of mourners for her funeral yesterday, he did not appreciate the use of his sister's death to pursue political agendas.

Jason Carmona made the remarks during his eulogy at the St John the Baptist RC Church, San Juan, in which he called on mourners to give their fullest support and encouragement to his family as they sought to overcome the grief of her death.

He said while he appreciated the outpouring of condolences from friends and the community, he was upset that some leaders sought to use his sister to blame others.

"I stand here as the representative of a grieving family and a weeping nation, and I refuse to let my sister be used by anyone for political mileage or to cast the blame on anyone for not doing their jobs.

"That was not my sister's purpose on this earth.

"We have a lot of questions about the who, the what the when or the why, but enough of these questions. The people to answer these questions will answer them in due time. Whatever events brought us here today should not diminish the memories we have of Candy."

For his part, parish priest Fr Cornelius Phillip delivered a spirited homily in which he encouraged mourners to continue to offer support and care to the family even after the funeral and the burial.

He said despite the circumstances of McIntyre's murder, he believed there were still good people left in the world.

He said, when Candy's husband told him of her death, "And that he was organising her funeral, it really hit me hard. Since the beginning of the week I was dreading Wednesday at 2 pm.

"We should rally with the young boys till death do us part. I challenge you, when the funeral is over, to keep in touch with the family of Candy, because they will need your care."

McIntyre's funeral drew a large crowd of mourners, with some filling the corridor of the main entrance and spilling into the carpark outside.

She was interred at the San Juan RC Cemetery.

McIntyre was shot and killed while leaving her son's graduation at Santa Barbara Boulevard, Santa Cruz, last Wednesday.