Laventille residents comfortable despite closeness to cliff

From downstairs of his house a no worried John Stephen looks down at the Laventille Community Swimming Facility at Sogren Trace, off Laventille Road, Laventille. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Contrary to a video being circulated on WhatsApp of a Laventille resident showing concern over the closeness of his house to a cliff overlooking the Laventille pool, residents at Fatima Trace say they are not fearful and are confident that neither they nor swimmers are in any immediate danger.

Newsday visited the area, off Sogren Trace, this afternoon and spoke to lifelong resident John Stephen, who said while his home was located literally on the edge of the cliff overlooking the pool, he was not afraid the house would crumble from tremors.

"I've lived here over 30 years and nothing like that ever happened. You just have to live with confidence and God and everything will be okay. I don't feel afraid or anything like that."

Stephen also said the hill on which they live was strong and did not think swimmers were in any danger of falling debris from the cliff.

Other residents said they were not concerned over how close their homes were to the cliff edge and said they welcomed the pool as a part of the community.

"It's a nice initiative. We like it and we're not afraid. A lot of the people on this side have been living here for years and nothing ever happened, so we are comfortable where we are."