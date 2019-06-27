James: Tobago must define itself in Constitution

Tobago economist Dr Vanus James

Exporting education and investing in health and wellness tourism are two ways in which economist Dr Vanus James believes Tobago will be able to stimulate its economy.

Predicting the economy will remain stagnant, James believes it will see growth in 100 years if it continues to report one per cent economic growth annually.

He said in order for Tobago to match Trinidad's output, it will take the island 25 years, growing at a rate of five per cent per year.

Before Tobago can get to a point where a serious budget is presented to deal with the island’s developmental problem, James said it must first define itself in the constitutions.

“We must define Tobago using the median line between the islands. It will allow us to have our government, inclusive of the gas, in that area where we can argue our fair share of them money.

Against that backdrop you can ask for the $4.8 billion, because you’ll get about 32 per cent of the national development budget, which will get you to $2 billion. And if you ask for $2 billion for the overall national budget, you’ll get $4 billion of development spending.”